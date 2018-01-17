Candidate filing begins

Candidates seeking public office this year began filing their declarations of candidacy for the 2018 Primary Election Wednesday, Jan. 10 with the Secretary of State or county election board. Filing will remain open until noon Friday, Feb. 9.

A candidate seeking nomination by a major political party may file, as well as independent or minor party candidates and state convention delegates.

Candidates for U.S. Senate may begin filing petitions of nomination with county voter registration offices for verification of petition signatures.

“Electoral participation is the bedrock of our constitutional form of government, and I congratulate those individuals who have made the decision to enter public service,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “I encourage all candidates to pay careful attention to the policies and deadlines set forth by the laws of our state, and to file the appropriate documents sooner rather than later to avoid unnecessary mistakes and ensure an easy and efficient process for all parties involved.”

Candidates may file their declaration of candidacy (form CAN-2) with the Secretary of State or the Indiana Election Division.

The Secretary of State’s Office is located in Room 201 of the Indiana Statehouse, 200 West Washington St., Indianapolis. The Election Division is located in Room E-204 of the Indiana Government Center, 302 West Washington Street, Indianapolis. Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Further information can be found by calling the Election Division at 317-232-3939, or visiting http://in.gov/sos/elections/index.htm