Cash in with photos of Ohio County

Attention photographers! Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism announces its upcoming annual photography postcard contest.

The event is free to enter and entrants need not be residents of Ohio County to participate. But only photographic entries of subjects located within the Rising Sun/Ohio County limits are eligible for the contest.

Amateur and professional photographers are welcome. Photographers must be age 13 and up and can reside locally or out of state. Only photographs that are at least 300dpi or higher will be accepted. Three entries per photographer are permitted. Digital entries only. No printed entries are required for this year’s contest.

Subjects taken within the last two years which capture the scenic beauty, historical landmarks, and events of Rising Sun/Ohio County are eligible. Entries must not have been previously submitted to the annual photography postcard contest.

Entries will be accepted between Monday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 26, by email or CD. CDs can be dropped off at the Rising Sun/Ohio County Visitors Center at 100 S. Walnut St., Rising Sun, during normal business hours. Or entries can be mailed to the Visitors Center at P.O. Box 112, Rising Sun, IN, 47040.

Submissions entered prior to Aug. 7 or after Aug. 26 will not be considered. Mailed entries must arrive by Aug. 26. It is the responsibility of the photographer to verify that all entries have been received.

Emailed digital files should be sent to both jodie@enjoyrisingsun.com and kendal@enjoyrisingsun.com. CDs will not be returned.

Entrants should include their name, address, telephone number, email address, photo title (if applicable) and a description of each photo with their entry.

Photographs will be professionally judged, and then added to the Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism Facebook page (after Wednesday, Aug. 30,) where the public can vote for one People’s Choice Award winner.

At least $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, with one submitted entry featured on a Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism billboard on Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg, in 2018. Only images submitted in a horizontal format will be considered for the billboard.

A minimum of four winners will be selected to have their work made into postcards to promote Rising Sun/Ohio County. And a Mayor’s Choice Award will be selected by Rising Sun Mayor Brent Bascom.

All entrants must agree that their submitted images may be used to promote Rising Sun/Ohio County. Winning images may be used in various printed and/or online promotions without additional compensation. Rights to all images remain the property of the individual photographers.

Entries will be on display at the Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism Visitors Center after judging. A reception will be 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

For additional information, telephone the Rising Sun/Ohio County Visitors Center at 812-438-4933, email kendal@enjoyrisingsun.com, or log on to enjoyrisingsun.com.