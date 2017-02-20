Citizen shoots man wrestling with officer

By Chandra L. Mattingly

Staff Reporter

A Moores Hill man shot as an Ohio County resident tried to help an Indiana Conservation Officer was declared dead Monday, Feb. 20, at Dearborn County Hospital, Lawrenceburg, said Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Stephen Wheeles.

At 12:30 p.m., police received a dispatch of a suspicious person at 8315 Ind. 56 “pretty close to Aberdeen,” Wheeles said from the scene.

An off-duty Indiana Conservation officer, who happened to be in the area, responded to assist, said Wheeles. The officer began speaking with Justin K. Holland, 32, Moores Hill, who was near a vehicle along Ind. 56.

“At some point in their conversation, it became an altercation,” said Wheeles. Holland began to resist the officer, then became involved physically. “... It was obvious the officer was not winning the confrontation,” said Wheeles.

A woman at a nearby residence, observing the situation, went in a residence and came back out with a personally-owned firearm.

“She fired a weapon and shot the person at least one time,” striking him in the torso, said Wheeles. The man was given First Aid by witnesses, then transported to DCH, where he died.

“We don't know right now if the gunshot was the cause of death,” said Wheeles. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning at DCH to determine cause of death.

The Indiana Conservation officer was injured in the altercation and transported to DCH for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Wheeles. The identity of the officer and the female shooter are not being released at this time pending the outcome of the investigation, said Wheeles.

ISP currently is conducting that ongoing investigation.

