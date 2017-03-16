College students may qualify to file taxes for free

INDIANAPOLIS- Thousands of college students, with adjusted gross incomes of $64,000 or less, may qualify to file their state and federal income taxes electronically for free using Indiana freefile (INfreefile).

For many college students, tax season is a stressful and confusing time of year.

INfreefile allows qualifying taxpayers to file their tax returns using the same question-and-answer style vendor software many pay to use – making tax filing fast and easy.

Students can visit www.in.gov/dor/4584.htm to learn more about the program and see if they qualify based on the participating vendors’ offers.

If qualified, they can select the vendor of their choice and complete their tax returns for free. Participating vendors include 1040 NOW, H&R Block, TaxAct, TurboTax, OLT Online Taxes and FreeTaxUSA.

If students have questions or concerns about their state tax returns, they can contact the Indiana Department of Revenue by calling 1-317-232-2240 or by visiting www.in.gov/dor/3392.htm.