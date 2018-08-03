Conservationists gather to learn

Area residents who care about forests, wetlands, wildlife habitat, and conservation are assembling at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge for this year’s Conservation Happenings gathering.

Each year, the event gives conservation-minded citizens and officials in southern Indiana a chance to connect. This year’s event will be 9 a.m. To 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 14. Everyone is welcome.

The morning will highlight conservation success stories from across southern Indiana. These “lightning round” speakers will take the floor for five minutes to share recent progress. The topics range widely, from education efforts with rural and urban youth to an update about efforts to protect hellbender salamanders and marsh birds.

In the afternoon, participants will break into groups to talk together. Folks in these groups will have the chance to learn from one another and find ways to collaborate in the coming year.

Lunch will be provided by the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society and the Big Oaks Conservation Society.

The event and lunch are free, but RSVPs are required. RSVP online at http://evite.me/CFkKVcDebM or by calling Brad Feaster of Indiana DNR at 812-512-9258.

The event is hosted by Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, Indiana DNR, Oak Heritage Conservancy, and Franklin College.