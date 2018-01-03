Dearborn Co. Hospital is now Highpoint Health

After almost 59 years as Dearborn County Hospital, the hospital, inclusive of its physician and provider practices and outpatient services, is now Highpoint Health.

The announcement was made Tuesday, Feb. 20, at a celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony where the new name, logo, mission and vision statements and brand promise were revealed to an excited crowd of invited guests and members of the public. Hospital employees, who were also in attendance, had been introduced to the new brand two weeks ago at a special inhouse unveiling.

“We are all extremely excited about our new brand,” said Michael W. Schwebler, Highpoint Health President and CEO. “Rebranding is so much more than just changing your name, logo or colors. To make our rebranding successful, we need to enhance the way in which we interact with our community and with each other,” he said.

“At the heart of our rebranding efforts are three simple words: hearing, helping and healing. These words are part of our brand promise. They very accurately and succinctly define what we do and they represent our renewed commitment to our patients and the community,” said Schwebler.

“As this hospital organization has evolved over time, the previous name and logo no longer accurately reflected our facilities, our wide range of providers and services or even the geographic area in which our patients live and work” said secretary Rob Moorhead, hospital board of trustees.

“For more than a year, our rebranding team worked closely with Madison Design, who are specialists in brand strategy, creation and implementation,” explained Dr. Nancy Kennedy, Highpoint Health Chief Medical Officer. “Focus groups, comprised of participants representing a wide cross-section of our community, were convened and asked to convey their thoughts and perceptions of the hospital’s brand.”

The Highpoint Health logo mark is a unique “H” that consists of two progressively taller upright rectangles, communicating that we are a grounded and trustworthy healthcare partner: advising, advocating, communicating and explaining; and a tapered diagonal that moves up and to the right, emphasizing our commitment to continuously advancing quality of care.

The use of color strengthens the symbolism of these components. The uprights are grounded by a familiar navy and the motion and intent of the crossbar are emphasized by an energetic teal.

Highpoint Health, encompasses more than 45 healthcare providers with offices located in Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties. There also are two outpatient physical therapy and sports medicine facilities in Bright and Versailles.

Highpoint Health also offers a wide range of home health and hospice services in five Southeastern Indiana counties, sponsors area WIC and PATHS programs and holds the licenses for a number of long-term care facilities located throughout the state.