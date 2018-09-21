Farms receive homestead award

Local family farms were recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for being in operation for 100 years or more, according to local lawmakers.

These farms throughout the area received Hoosier Homestead Awards:

The Dennis Farm, located in Ohio County, has been in operation since 1868 and received the Sesquicentennial Award;

The Hartman Farm, located in Dearborn County, has been in operation since 1918 and received the Centennial Award; and

The Sommer Farm, located in Ohio County, has been in operation since 1918 and received the Centennial Award.

“These families have a sense of determination that runs generations deep,” said State Rep. Randy Frye, R-Greensburg. “It’s more than a job to them. It’s a calling. Their dedication amidst the technological and scientific advances that have revolutionized the last 100 years of farming sets an incredible example to all Hoosiers.”

“It is an incredible accomplishment to successfully run and operate a farm for over 100 years,” said State Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond. “These families truly deserve special recognition for their dedication to their farms and Indiana’s agriculture community. Congratulations!”

“I am proud of each of these families,” said State Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg. “They have put in the hard work needed to keep their farms running for generations, which is a remarkable achievement that benefits Hoosiers and our economy.”

The Hoosier Homestead Award Program recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more. Families can qualify for the centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial award.

“Indiana is a national leader in corn, hog and duck production, as well as many other goods,” said State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison). “Farms that are passed down through generations are the base of the agricultural industry. They set the example of what hard work can accomplish and play an important part in Indiana’s economic and cultural identity.”

Each year, two awards ceremonies are held in the spring and summer commemorating the achievements of farm families across the state. For more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.