Fish frys support mission work

The BOBB Family Mission Team from the Rising Sun United Methodist Church, 110 S. Walnut St., Rising Sun, is sponsoring its Annual Fish Fry Fridays, March 3 and 17, and April 7.

The menu for the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. dinner includes: fish, chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, bread, drinks, and homemade pies and cakes, all for a freewill offering. Carryouts will be available.

Please join us as we have fellowship together, enjoy good food and support a wonderful cause, said sponsors. The BOBB Family Mission team has sponsored a mission trip to John’s Island in South Carolina every year since 2003. “BOBB” stands for “Builders of Biblical Beliefs” and the members of the group spend time together laughing, crying and growing closer as a “family.”

They spend the entire year raising funds to purchase the materials needed for the construction projects they will work on during their weeklong stay in South Carolina during the summer.

Between 30 and 40 volunteers from the area churches and the community (mostly from the United Methodist Church) make the trip and are divided up among several work sites. They do a variety of work including exterior painting and repair, remodeling (sometimes from the floor-joists to the ceiling!), work on new-build projects, widening doors and installing ramps for handicap accessibility, roofing, and installation of new flooring, trim work and appliances.

The money raised by the group goes toward purchasing building materials, furniture, accessories, cleaning supplies and other items needed by the impoverished homeowners.

Please help us to continue reaching out to this wonderful project by supporting this fundraiser, asked sponsors.

If you would be interested in making a donation, receiving information, or attending a mission trip in the future, please contact Connie Hueber at 812-655-1664 or RSUMC at 812-438-4431.