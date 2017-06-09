Former state cop arrested on allegations of sexual battery; sexual misconduct with minor

Former state police officer Jack R. Hewitt, 54, Greensburg, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested following a state police investigation that alleges he committed sexual battery, a level 6 felony, and sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 5 felony.

Indiana State Police personnel were notified of the allegations against Hewitt by another law enforcement officer on Wednesday, Aug. 9. As a result of the allegations, a state police criminal investigation began this same date. He was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

Hewitt resigned from the state police. Results of the investigation was presented to the Decatur County prosecutor.

Hewitt is being held at the Decatur County Jail.

The initial hearing date had not been scheduled by press time.

Hewitt began ISP employment in December 1998, and was most recently assigned to the Versailles Post. He has no prior disciplinary history with the state police.