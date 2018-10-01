Get ready to welcome Kali the polar bear

Starting next week, The Ohio County News/The Rising Sun Recorder will be offering a special eight-week serial story for kids of all ages.

Kali: A Polar Bear’s Tale is about Kali, an orphaned polar bear cub, that made news across the country when he was just a few months old.

Polar bears are known to regularly travel long distances, but Kali may take the record!

He was born near Alaska’s northwest coast, rode on an ATV to the town of Point Lay, and had three plane trips: to Anchorage, Alaska; Buffalo, New York; and Memphis, Tennessee.

At 2 1/2 years old, and 850 pounds, the last leg of his trip, to St. Louis, Missouri, was in a customized truck, sized and cooled to polar bear standards.

This heartwarming tale takes Kali from one adventure to another as he grows and

learns how to be a polar bear.

Written by Carolyn Mueller and illustrated by Jeremy Patton and Jayne Ballew. The story is made possible through the Missouri Press Foundation and National Newspaper Association Foundation.

The Ohio County News/The Rising Sun Recorder is part of the Register Publications Newspaper in Education program. If teachers in Ohio County are interested in receiving a free e-edition subscription during the school year to use in class, please contact Denise Freitag Burdette at newsroom@registerpublications.com.