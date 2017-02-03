Health-A-Fair offers screenings, info

Dearborn County Hospital will host its 36th annual Health-A-Fair from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, at the Lawrenceburg hospital. This event offers a wide range of health screenings and exhibits for individuals 18 and older.

DCH will offer a second wellness event, Health-A-Fair at the Miami Center, Saturday, April 8, in Cleves. This health fair will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Miami Center, 8 North Miami Ave., on the west side of the building which houses the public library.

Some of the free health screenings offered at this year’s Health-A-Fair in Lawrenceburg include pulmonary function, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure and height/weight. Free colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for home use.

An optional blood chemistry analysis, including an HDL/LDL cholesterol ratio, will be offered for a reduced fee of $30. Those wishing to have blood drawn for the analysis must provide the name and address of their personal physician/nurse practitioner at the time of registration, whether it is at a pre-registration site or at the hospital or Miami Center on the day of the fair. Results of the analysis will be mailed to both the participant and their physician/nurse practitioner for follow-up.

For the most accurate results, a 12-hour fast immediately before the blood chemistry analysis is recommended. Fasting for Health-A-Fair purposes is usually described as nothing to eat or drink except black coffee, plain tea, water and necessary medications.

People with diabetes or those who are under a health professional’s care should consult their physician/nurse practitioner before fasting. Individuals who require food or beverages other than water to be taken with their medications during the fasting period also may wish to consult their personal physician/nurse practitioner.

Health-A-Fair participants may also take part in a screening for prostate cancer. Interested men may elect to have blood drawn for a prostate specific antigen (PSA) screening at the same time blood is being obtained for the chemistry analysis. As with the blood chemistry analysis, those wishing to have blood drawn for the PSA must provide the name and current address of their personal physician/nurse practitioner at the time of pre-registration or registration.

The cost of the PSA is $10 per person. Results of the PSA will be mailed to both the participant and his physician/nurse practitioner for follow-up. Individuals do not have to take part in the blood chemistry analysis to participate in the PSA screening.

Participants are strongly encouraged to contact their personal urologist or family physician/nurse practitioner as soon as possible in regard to their PSA findings. Based on individual patient information, the physician/nurse practitioner may recommend that participants make appointments for digital examinations.

A variety of Dearborn County Hospital departments and services are scheduled to participate in the March 4 Health-A-Fair including Behavioral Health Services, the Birthing Center, Breast Care Center, Medical Stabilization, Occupational Therapy and the DCH Sleep Center/Sleep Management.

Physician and nurse practitioner offices planning to attend include DCH Physician Partners Ira Younger, M.D., Ophthalmologist; Sheri Swaisgood, F.N.P.; and Angela White, F.N.P.; Beacon Orthopaedics; and the Mercy Heart Institute.

Additional exhibitors include Breast Cancer Help & Hope/Susan G. Komen Southwest Ohio, the Breast Cancer Support Group, Community Mental Health Center, Lawrenceburg Public Library District, LifeTime Resources, National Kidney Foundation, Parkinson Support & Wellness, Ripley Crossing, Shady Nook Care Center, Southeastern Indiana Alzheimer’s Support Group and the Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corporation.

Sponsored by Dearborn County Hospital and the Miami Center, Health-A-Fair at the Miami Center will feature many of the same screenings and exhibits found at the DCH Health-A-Fair including the blood chemistry analysis and the prostate specific antigen screening.

All screening results obtained at either Health-A-Fair should be used as supplemental information by the participant. They do not replace and should not be considered a substitute for an examination by a physician/nurse practitioner. Health-A-Fair participants are encouraged to share all screening results with their personal physician/nurse practitioner.

Registration is available at the door at both locations; however, pre-registration is recommended. Pre-registration for the Cleves event will be held at the Miami Center in April. Pre-registration for the Health-A-Fair at DCH March 4 is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at DCH; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Dearborn Adult Center, 311 Tate St., Lawrenceburg.

For additional information on either Health-A-Fair location, call the hospital at 812-537-8190 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8190, or visit the hospital’s website atwww.dch.org.