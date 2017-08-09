How to help hurricane victims

Gov. Eric Holcomb has authorized the deployment of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Natural Resources to support the Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts. He has also authorized Indiana’s National Guard to begin preparations to deploy Hoosier guardsmen and resources if needed.

Hoosier residents who wish to donate to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey can do so through these organizations:

Salvation Army - Donations to the Salvation Army to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made:

Online at helpsalvationarmy.org

By calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

By texting the word STORM to 51555.

Red Cross

Donations to the Red Cross to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made:

Online atredcross.org

By calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

By texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Midwest Food Bank

Online atindianapolis.midwestfoodbank.org/make-a-difference/donate.

By donating supplies to: 6450 S. Belmont Ave. Indianapolis, IN

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division encourages contributions to relief efforts, but advises Hoosiers to donate money and supplies through well-established organizations and to pay attention to possible red flags that could indicate scams.