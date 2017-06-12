Kids to sing for Santa

Students from Mrs. Wilson’s second and third grade music classes at Rising Sun Elementary School will perform eight Christmas songs in front of Santa’s House at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The house is located at the Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism Visitors Center, 100 S. Walnut St., Rising Sun. The event is free and open to the public.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the house from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 9 and 16, to meet with youths. Hot chocolate will be served, and youngsters can decorate their own sugar cookies while supplies last.

Free make-it, take-it classes and a life-sized Candy Land board game will be available at the Pendleton Art Center, 201 Main Street, Rising Sun, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on the same nights. Photo opportunities are offered around town, so cameras are encouraged.

Christmas lights and activities are sponsored by Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism with grant assistance from the City of Rising Sun and the Community Foundation of Ohio County.

The events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism at 888-776-4786.