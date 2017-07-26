Nonprofits can apply for $5K

Applications are currently available for the second cycle of 2017 Community Grants administered by the Ohio County Community Foundation. Applicants wanting to apply for a Community Grant (Competitive Grant) can apply online through the foundation website at occfrisingsun.com.

Local non-profit organizations meeting the eligibility criteria and seeking funds for community projects and programs that benefit Ohio County residents may apply. Applicants may request up to $5,000.

Non-profit organizations using the same Tax ID number may request funding for more than one project during a grant cycle. The total request cannot exceed $5,000 and all projects must be submitted under one application.

Grants will not be awarded for projects or programs taking place prior to the grant award date.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 15. Grant payments will be distributed Dec. 14. Funding for this grant cycle would be for projects or programs beginning after Dec. 14, 2017, and completed by June 15, 2018.

The Ohio County Community Foundation was established in 1998. The mission of the Ohio County Community Foundation is to build, manage and distribute a lasting source of charitable funds for Ohio County. Grants are awarded in the areas of community development, human services, education, health and cultural affairs.

The Ohio County Community Foundation is located at 330 Industrial Access Drive, Rising Sun. For information concerning applying for a Community (Competitive) Grant, please contact Stephanie Scott, OCCF Program Coordinator at sscott@occfrisingsun.com or call 812-438-9401.