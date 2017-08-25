Public input sought on natural resources

The Ohio County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking input into the natural resources concerns of the county, and will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, with that goal in mind.

The district along with the Natural Resources Conservation Service is in the process of setting the priorities for program work for 2018. To accomplish this the district and NRCS will host the public meeting at the Ohio County Courthouse, 413 Main St., Rising Sun.

The primary tool for identifying natural resources concerns is a checklist provided by the NRCS. By ranking these concerns both the district and NRCS will be able to provide local, state, and federal programs to help accomplish projects related to the identified concerns.

The NRCS uses the list of the top resource concerns identified through this process for Ohio County in ranking applications for programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Currently the NRCS is accepting applications for programs that provide incentive payments for conservation practices to be installed in 2018.

The district invites the public to attend the meeting to help set the natural resources priorities and concerns for 2018. Please contact the Aurora USDA Service Center at 812-926-2406, ext. 3 or email matt.jarvis@in.usda.gov to make a reservation.

Or folks may also contact the NRCS office if unable to attend this meeting but wanting more information on programs available for natural resource management and the installation of conservation practices.