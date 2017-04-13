Purple Heart vets honored by Reds

Five Southeastern Indiana heroes were honored on the field at the Great American Ball Park on Opening Day, April 3, before the start of the game. All five are Purple Heart recipients.

The veterans were introduced to the crowd and then presented a Reds cap, certificate and Reds challenge coin by Reds COO Phil Castellini and President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams.

Honored by the Reds:

•Mike Roth, Rising Sun, who received two Purple Hearts while serving in the War on Terrorism in Afghanistan in the Army;

•Lawrenceburg hero Brett Bondurant, U.S. Army, who was badly wounded in Afghanistan and awarded the Purple Heart;

•Ebbie Roberts, U.S. Marine Corps, who lives in Greendale, and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds suffered while fighting against the Viet Cong in Vietnam;

•Walt Bryant, Aurora, and originally from Lawrenceburg, who served 21 years in the Army including Korea and Vietnam, and was awarded two Purple Hearts for wounds suffered in Vietnam, where he did two tours of duty. Walt also earned three Bronze Stars; and

•Bush White, Rising Sun, who was a D-Day survivor June 6, 1944, during the Normandy Invasion and was later awarded the Purple Heart for wounds suffered at Puffendorf, Germany, as well as the

Bronze Star. As a proud World War II veteran, Bush is a part of America's Greatest Generation.

They were escorted to the game by Ron Spurlock, Jerry Bondurant and PG Gentrup.