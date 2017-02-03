QuiltFest returns March 31

The Ohio County Historical Society and the Sunshine Stitchers announce the annual Rising Sun QuiltFest will be Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2. The QuiltFest returns to the Rising Sun History Museum, 212 S. Walnut St., Rising Sun.

The Rising Sun quilt event originated inside long-time residents Betty Ann and Lloyd Pavy’s former furniture store. After the couple’s retirement, the Ohio County Historical Society continued the tradition by hosting the event.

The public is invited to participate in the annual quilt contest. Entries will be received at the Rising Sun History Museum no later than Wednesday, March 22.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 fee per judged entry is required. The number of non-judged entries accepted will be determined by available space.

Entries will be accepted in: applique, pieced, mixed technique, novelty, art quilt, art work and emerging quilter. Cash awards will be given for first and second place provided there are sufficient entries. Monetary awards will also be given for a Best in Show, People’s Choice, and the Rising Sun Mayor’s Award.

For a complete list of rules, log on to the QuiltFest website at risingsunquiltfest.com. Additional information is available by calling 812-438-4915, e-mailing quiltfest@ohiocountyhistory.org, or liking the Rising Sun QuiltFest Facebook page.

Along with the quilt contest, the event features special exhibits, raffles, door prizes, live music, vendors, and daily demonstrations.

Three-day admission to the annual QuiltFest is $5, with limited $1-off postcards available at various businesses/organizations while supplies last.

For more information on lodging, eateries, tourist attractions, contact Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism at 888-776-4786. Additional information is available at enjoyrisingsun.com. Follow Rising Sun/Ohio County Tourism is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.