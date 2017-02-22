Quilts of Valor given to nine veterans

Three Ohio County veterans were recognized at a Quilt of Valor ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Tanner Valley United Methodist Church, Ind. 1, Lawrenceburg.

The veterans were introduced to a large crowd in the dining area of the church. The program was coordinated by Cindy Peace, who is the area representative for the Quilt of Valor Program. The beautiful quilts were hand made by members of the Rivertown Quilters Club from Lawrenceburg, a very dedicated group who make these quilts to present to those who have served in the Armed Forces of the USA.

Rising Sun's PG Gentrup introduced the recipients of the quilts to the audience and told about their service to our nation.

After eight quilts were presented, Peace then had Gentrup come forward and he was surprised with a Quilt of Valor, too.

The special guest of the evening was a World War II veteran, Alvin “Bud” Rullman, from Cleves, who served aboard the USS Massachusetts in the Pacific Theater and earned nine battle stars after witnessing several Japanese Kamikaze pilots in action.

After Gentrup introduced him, Rullman received a standing ovation from the crowd. They were honored to have a member of America's Greatest Generation with them, and Gentrup told them how it was men like Rullman who made it possible for all of us to be able to live the American Dream today.

The others receiving quilts were: Jerry Bondurant from Aurora who served in the Army's 101st Airborne from 1961-64; Joe Halloran from Rising Sun who served with the Army's 1st Cavalry in Vietnam; Paul McClary from Harrison who served in the Air Force during the Korean War (he's the brother-in-law of Bud Rullman); Robert “Bob” Beck who served in Vietnam with the Army and now lives in St. Leon; and Paul Maije who served six years in the United States Marines from1962-68 including duty in Vietnam and resides in Greendale.

Also, Kevin Cook from Dayton, Ohio, who served from 1981-94 in the U.S. Army; Ron Spurlock from Rising Sun who served with the United States Marines in the Vietnam era; and PG Gentrup who served with the Army's 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1967-68.

All those who received quilts expressed their sincere gratitude to the ladies responsible for making these beautiful quilts, as there were several members of the Rivertown Quilters in attendance.