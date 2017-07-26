REMC sponsors kids at energy camp

Submitted photo: A Touchstone Energy camp counselor and a camper share a utility pole during the educational camp.

Southeastern Indiana REMC each year sponsors six students in the sixth grade to attend the Touchstone Energy Camp.

In January, sixth-grade English students from area schools filled out applications for the Southeastern Indiana REMC Touchstone Energy Camp. Students had to complete the application by telling why they would like to attend the energy camp.

Gage Fenton, Jesse Sizemore, Anna Bergmann, students at Dillsboro Elementary School and Hadrian Emley, a Sunman-Dearborn Elementary student, were those who attended.

The camp was held at Camp Tecumseh just north of Lafayette for four days and three nights in early June. The students’ agenda combined traditional camp activities with environmental education such as horseback riding, canoeing, rock climbing, zip lining, swimming, archery, electrical safety practices, pole climbing and a bucket truck ride.

The stay ended with a pizza and dance party! What an awesome experience to learn about the role of electric cooperatives in their community. The youngsters and their families said, thank you REMC!