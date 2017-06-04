RSRF awards $232K in grants

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation awarded a total of $231,909 in 14 new grants in the first quarter of 2017. These grants include one for Ohio County, one for the City of Rising Sun and one for Rising Sun Ohio County Community Schools, as well as two for Aurora entities:

$22,047 to Rising Sun Ohio County Community School Corporation for the purchase of new scoreboards for both gymnasiums;

$40,000 to the City of Rising Sun toward the purchase of a new backhoe;

$14,000 to the Ohio County Highway Department toward the purchase of 3M hi-intensity traffic signs;

$2,263 to Aurora Little League for the replacement of netting on its fields and batting cage;

$2,500 to Aurora Riverfront Beautification toward expenses for its 2017 Red, White, and Boom Festival;

$2,332 to Aurora Soccer Association toward the purchase of soccer goals;

$36,086 to Milan Community School Corporation toward the implementation of a corporation wide program called Franklin Covey’s “Leader in Me”;

$15,000 to Milan Voluntary Fire Department toward renovations to the interior and exterior of its building;

$40,000 to Batesville Area Resource Center toward renovations to complete its construction project;

$24,997 to the Dearborn and Ohio County Prosecutor’s Special Crimes Unit toward the purchase of equipment for use with forensic examination of cell phones;

$3,000 to Milan Youth Soccer toward the purchase of soccer equipment;

$14,952 to Dearborn County Hospital to purchase first response and rehab equipment for the school training rooms at Rising Sun High School, South Ripley High School, and Milan High School;

$4,705 to Southeast Indiana Mountain Bike Association toward the purchase of a vehicle and equipment to aid in emergency rescue situations and trail maintenance at Versailles State Park; and

$10,000 to the North Dearborn Pantry to assist with required changes to the ingress and egress routes at its facility.

Grant applications for the next grants cycle are due by 4 p.m. Monday, April 17. Applications can be downloaded from the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org, and can be emailed to risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com.

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation was created in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun, and is now funded by the Rising Star Casino Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its Adjusted Gross Revenue.

To date, the foundation has received over $42 million in riverboat funds, of which at least 75% has been granted back to the community.