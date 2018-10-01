RSRF awards over $243K in grants

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation awarded a total of $243,290 in 17 new grants in the fourth quarter of 2017. These grants included:

$36,000 to Rising Sun-Ohio County Community School Corporation toward a student-developed outdoor courtyard and other projects;

$39,322 to Dearborn & Ohio County Prosecutor’s Special Crimes Unit for the purchase of a surveillance vehicle and equipment;

$5,000 to Ohio County Convention, Tourism, & Visitors Commission toward the purchase of a portable trailer;

$5,000 to Special Olympics Indiana toward the purchase of a refrigerator and freezer;

$1,000 to Ohio County Public Library toward an expansion of its collection;

$9,499 to South Dearborn Community School Corporation for the purchase of a Google Expedition kit;

$16,000 to Napoleon Community Recreation & Restoration toward tuck pointing and other renovations;

$40,000 to Batesville Fire & Rescue toward the purchase of cardiac monitors;

$2,500 to Southeastern Indiana YMCA toward the purchase of a NuStep cross training bike;

$16,000 to Southern Ripley County Emergency Life Squad toward the remount of an ambulance;

$6,900 to Town of Osgood for the purchase of a skid steer implement;

$5,000 to Osgood Public Library toward the purchase and installation of security cameras;

$5,000 to Batesville Community School Corporation toward artist fees for World Percussion Week;

$5,000 to St. Louis School toward the purchase of wireless microphones;

$16,069 to Town of Versailles toward the purchase of a GPS location system, as well as matching state funds;

$30,000 to Holton Police Department toward the replacement of the current police cruiser; and

$5,000 to Kids Discovery Factory toward the purchase of a mobile exhibit.

Grant applications for the next grants cycle are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Applications can be downloaded from the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org, and can be emailed to risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com.