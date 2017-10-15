RSRF awards a quarter million $

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation has awarded a total of $249,738 in 13 new grants in the third quarter of 2017. These grants include:

•$25,000 to Rising Sun-Ohio County Elementary PTO toward a preschool and special needs playground;

•$15,670 to the City of Rising Sun toward entertainment upgrades;

•$13,325 to the Ohio County Historical Society toward Phase I of renovations to windows;

•$16,143 to Ohio County Rescue Service toward the purchase of a mechanical chest compression device;

•$9,518 to Rising Sun Municipal Utilities toward the replacement of Dissolved Oxygen sensors;

•$2,975 to Bear Branch Volunteer Fire Department toward the purchase of VHF radios;

•$13,750 to Ripley County EMS toward the purchase of a stretcher;

•$25,000 to Aberdeen Pate Water Company for the purchase of a backup generator;

•$12,500 to South Ripley Community School Corporation toward the purchase of equipment to start up its agricultural program;

•$25,000 to the Town of Milan toward the development of recreational opportunities at the Daren Baker Memorial Park;

•$28,405 to the Versailles Volunteer Fire Department toward the purchase of bunker gear;

•$35,000 to the City of Aurora toward the development of Gabbard Riverfront Park; and

•$28,452 to the Town of Milan toward the restoration of the old water tower.

Grant applications for the next grants cycle are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16. Applications can be downloaded from the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org, and can be emailed to risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com.

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation was created in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun, and is now funded by the Rising Star Casino Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its Adjusted Gross Revenue. To date, the foundation has received almost $43 million in riverboat funds, of which at least 75% has been granted back to the community.