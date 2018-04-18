RSRF grants fund LEDs, helmets, more

LED lights for a school building, new helmets for firefighters, storage crates for animal pens, and a new bucket truck are just some of the items in Rising Sun and Ohio County receiving funding from the Rising Sun Regional Foundation in its $270,182 first quarter awards.

The 20 grants include:

$10,000 to the City of Rising Sun/ Rising Sun Ohio County Community School Corporation for baseball/softball field improvements;

$10,000 to the Rising Sun Medical Center for upgrades to furniture and its phone system;

$25,000 to the Rising Sun Municipal Utilities toward the purchase of a new bucket truck;

$35,000 to the Rising Sun Ohio County Community School Corporation toward LED lighting upgrades at the elementary/middle school building;

$4,615 to the Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Department for new helmets;

$12,500 to the Shiner Pride Band Boosters toward the purchase of a sound system;

$1,901 to the Ohio County Extension Office for renovations to its office;

$5,000 to Ohio County Youth Development for crates to store animal pens;

Aurora

•$2,500 to the Aurora Riverfront Beautification for the Red White & Boom festival;

•$18,600 to the South Dearborn Community School Corporation for new track and field equipment;

Other counties

$4,415 to the American Legion Post 337, Sunman, toward the purchase of a commercial water softener;

$20,000 to the City of Batesville Parks Department for playground surface for one of its new playground areas;

$2,400 to the Batesville Community School Corporation for the purchase of a vision screening machine;

$4,434 to the Batesville Community School Corporation for the purchase of a web-based math program;

$10,000 to the LifeTime Resources toward matching funds for Catch-A-Ride vehicles;

$20,000 to the Milan Community School Corporation for video surveillance systems for school buses;

$40,000 to the Otter Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department toward the construction of a new fire station;

$5,000 to the South Ripley Community School Corporation for the purchase of a Smartboard and wobble stools;

2,500 to the St. Louis School toward STEM-related equipment and materials; and

$38,232 to the Town of Sunman for the purchase of a new police vehicle and related equipment.

Grant applications for the next grants cycle are due by 4 p.m. Monday, April 16. Applications can be downloaded from the RSRF website at www.rsrfonline.org, and can be emailed to risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com.

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation was created in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun, and is now funded by the Rising Star Casino Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its Adjusted Gross Revenue. To date, the foundation has received more