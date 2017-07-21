RSRF grants total $268K+

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation awarded a total of $268,364 in 21 new grants in the first quarter of 2017. These grants included:

$10,000 to Rising Sun Municipal Utilities to re-line the main sewer line along Front Street;

$7,500 to the Ohio County Community Foundation on behalf of the Ohio County Commissioners toward the construction of a pole barn at the animal shelter;

$25,000 to Rising Sun/Ohio County Community School Corporation toward renovations for its Project Lead the Way BioMed program;

$6,000 to the Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Department toward the purchase of radios;

$4,900 to Milan Community School Corporation to create a collaborative learning environment in its Computer Science courses;

$18,000 to the Aurora Police Department toward the purchase of body armor;

$10,000 to the Milan Lions Club toward the purchase of decorations and banners;

$5,000 to the City of Aurora toward the purchase of a vehicle to be used for watering and other street department duties;

$5,000 to Safe Passage toward the purchase of a vehicle;

$5,000 to LifeTime Resources toward the purchase of a vehicle for its Catch-A-Ride program;

$11,000 to Oldenburg Academy toward the purchase of updated technology equipment for its Project Lead the Way Engineering program;

$1,971 to St. Louis School toward the purchase of equipment for a biology course;

$5,000 to Gibson Theatre, Batesville, toward the construction of a handicap accessible restroom on the main floor;

$9,475 to the Friendship Regional Sewer District toward the purchase of a solar-powered digital ultrasonic stream flow and level meter;

$7,000 to Ripley County Emergency Management Agency toward the purchase of encrypted radios for law enforcement agencies in Ripley County;

$36,240 to Delaware Community Volunteer Fire Department toward the purchase of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus;

$10,000 to the Town of Versailles to excavate, slope, and seed six fields at the soccer area;

$20,000 to the Ripley County Commissioners toward the purchase of dump trucks for its highway department;

$11,278 to South Ripley Community School Corporation toward expenses associated with the start-up of a Readiness Kindergarten program; and

$35,000 to Sunman Rural Fire Department toward the purchase of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus.

Grant applications for the next grant cycle were due Monday, July 17. Applications can be downloaded from the RSRF website atwww.rsrfonline.org, and can be emailed to risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com.

The Rising Sun Regional Foundation was created in 1994 by the City of Rising Sun, and is now funded by the Rising Star Casino Resort, owned by Full House Resorts, Inc., which makes monthly contributions to the foundation based on a percentage of its adjusted gross revenue. To date, the foundation has received over $42 million in riverboat funds, of which at least 75% has been granted back to the community.