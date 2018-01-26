Siegrist directs DCH fundraising

At the annual meeting of the Dearborn County Hospital Foundation Wednesday, Jan. 17, DCH’s new director of charitable development and fundraising, Sarah Siegrist, shared her vision of future growth for the foundation.

“Supporting the wonderful work of Dearborn County Hospital is the mission of the foundation,” said Siegrist. “It is committed to helping DCH grow and develop to provide the best quality care for Southeastern Indiana.”

Siegrist joined Dearborn County Hospital in October 2017. She came to DCH from her previous position as director of development and communications at Gorman Heritage Farm, an education-based nonprofit working farm in Evendale, Ohio.

In her two years with GHF, she raised more than $425,000 for the organization and directed GHF’s fundraising activities, such as its Sunflower Festival and Row By Row Dinner.

Siegrist also created the farm’s memorial giving program, developed its annual giving campaigns, and wrote grants to support educational programming.

As the director of charitable development and fundraising at DCH, her responsibilities will be to develop, implement, administer and maintain a comprehensive and multifaceted program for sustainable charitable giving and fundraising for the benefit of Dearborn County Hospital and its programs and services. The DCH Foundation voted in 2017 to create this position to assist the foundation members in fundraising and other projects.

“I am thrilled to be the director of charitable development and fundraising for Dearborn County Hospital,” she said. “My husband, Robert Kirchgassner, and I have extensive family connections in Southeastern Indiana. I personally know this is a wonderful community devoted to helping and supporting each other and it is a joy to serve in this position.”

Siegrist is the granddaughter of the late John and Reynelda Mattingly of Rising Sun.

The Dearborn County Hospital Foundation accepts both private and corporate contributions on behalf of the hospital. It is governed by a volunteer board of directors which is comprised of business and civic leaders. The foundation allocates funds for a variety of hospital projects and programs including the awarding of healthcare scholarships. For more information on the foundation, visit http://www.dch.org/foundation/.