Time to enter quilts in show

Do you have a beautiful quilt? Maybe a quilt-related art project?

You have less than a week to enter it in Rising Sun Quiltfest 2017!

The annual quilt show and competition will be Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2, at the Rising Sun History Museum, 212 S. Walnut St., Rising Sun. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

But entries in the annual quilt contest are due at the museum by Wednesday, March 22. A $10 entry fee is required. While no fee is necessary for quilts submitted just for display, the number of those accepted depends on available space.

The show is sponsored by the Sunshine Stitchers and the Ohio County Historical Society. The Rising Sun quilt event was started by long-time residents Betty Ann and Lloyd Pavy inside their former furniture store; when they retired, the historical society continued the event.

Entry categories include: applique, pieced, mixed technique, novelty, art quilt, art work and emerging quilter. Cash awards are given for first and second place provided there are sufficient entries. Monetary awards are also given for a Best in Show, People’s Choice, and the Rising Sun Mayor’s Award.

For a complete list of rules, log on to the QuiltFest website at risingsunquiltfest.com. Additional information is available by calling 812-438-4915, e-mailing quiltfest@ohiocountyhistory.org, or liking the Rising Sun QuiltFest Facebook page.

Along with the quilt contest, the event features special exhibits, raffles, door prizes, live music, vendors, and daily demonstrations. This year the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society will present the “President’s Challenge of 2016,” and study quilts based upon 19th century basket quilts will be the focus of the American Quilt Study Group Exhibit.

Both will be on display from Friday, March 24, through Tuesday, April 4. Three-day admission to the annual QuiltFest is $5, with limited $1-off postcards available at various businesses/organizations while supplies last.