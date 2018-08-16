Trucking company will host Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica visit

The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Baylor Trucking headquarters in Milan, right next to the Dearborn County border off Ind. 48, Wednesday, Sept. 5, and will be open 24 hours a day until Sunday, Sept. 9. It is free to the public.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Baylor Trucking is among the first to host the new, larger exhibit which includes a three-quarter scale Wall replica that is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.

With the new replica at this size, visitors will be able to experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. For the first time in the history of

The Wall That Heals, visitors will be able to do name rubbings of individual service members’ names on The Wall.

“Through The Wall That Heals, we are able to return the names home to communities across the country and allow Vietnam veterans and their family members who cannot make it to Washington, D.C. the opportunity to see The Wall. It gives communities a teaching moment for younger generations on why we should honor those who have served and sacrificed so much,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.

The exhibit includes The Wall replica and a mobile Education Center comprised of:

digital photo displays of “Hometown Heroes” - service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within the area of a visit;

digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died as a result of their service;

video displays that teach about the history and impact of The Wall and of the collection of items left at The Wall in D.C.;

educational exhibits told through items in the collection;

a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is one of the most visited memorials in our nation’s capital, with more than 5.2 million visitors each year.

The Wall That Heals made its debut in 1996 and since then has been on display in nearly 600 U.S. communities, a tour of Ireland and a visit to Canada in 2005.

Last year alone, more than 250,000 people visited The Wall That Heals. Hosting The Wall That Heals provides a community with a multi-day experience that includes an educational experience for local schools and organizations on the history of the Vietnam era and The Wall. VVMF coordinates local stops. More information can be found at: www.thewallthatheals.org.

The 2018 national The Wall That Heals tour is hauled through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association and the trucking industry and sponsored by USAA, FedEx and GEICO.