Veterans are treated to night at the movies

On Wednesday, March 1, 20 local veterans watched the movie Hacksaw Ridge together. They were assembled in the Community Room at the new MainSource Bank located on U.S. 50 in Lawrenceburg.

A.J. Rollins, the community relations person for MainSource, made the room available with the big screen TV for the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans. They had popcorn and pop to go along with the movie.

Three World War II Veterans, Lawrence Lyttle, Bush White and Eugene McDonald presented Rollins with a WW II Victory Challenge Coin for his efforts to help bring these veterans together. They plan to make this a monthly event where veterans can get together and watch a movie and share some good times.

The three WW II veterans were treated to a meal at Gold Star Chili by Ron Spurlock, Joe Halloran, Jerry Bondurant, Walt Bryant and P.G. Gentrup.