Veterans memorial gets OK

Rising Sun City council unanimously approved Ohio County's veterans' plans for a veterans memorial at the veterans clock on the Rising Sun river front.

The action came Thursday evening, Aug. 3, at a standing-room only meeting. The 60-some folks consisted mostly of veterans, who left after the action was taken following lengthy discussion.

Local attorney Lane Siekman, Bill Parks, Ohio County veterans officer, and veteran Larry Young gave most of the presentation and answered council's and the mayor's questions. Two residents of the riverfront condos, including the president of the condo association, voiced their concerns about the proposed flagpoles blocking their view, with nighttime noise and lights from the American flagpole also a concern.

Applause resounded when council took its action.

