Victims named in double homicide case

Detectives with the Indiana State Police and Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate a double homicide after two people were found deceased inside a residence on Douglas Drive on Friday, January 19, 2018.

The investigation began when the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department were requested to conduct a welfare check on the residents of the home after family became concerned. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered Walter Bryant, Jr., age 78, and his daughter Faith Craig, age 58, deceased inside the home. Evidence at the scene indicated that both Bryant and Craig were victims of a homicide.

The investigation led to a suspect being arrested in Kentucky on Saturday, January 20, 2018, on unrelated charges. The name of the suspect will not be released until formal charges are filed in this investigation. Charges are forthcoming in Dearborn County. Once completed, more information will be available for release. Autopsies on the victims are being completed. No cause of death is being released at this time. The families of the victims have been notified. Bryant was a veteran of both Korean and Vietnam wars, and recipient of two Purple Hearts and other medals. The Indiana State Police continues to be assisted in the investigation by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office.

UPDATE

U.S. Marshal Deputy Todd Hansford and Indiana State Police officers have taken two individuals into custody in Pulaski County, Ky., in relation to the double homicide case in Aurora. No further information is available at this time.

Dearborn County Sheriff's deputies responding to a missing person call Friday evening, Jan. 19, found a man and a woman dead inside 5033 Douglas Drive, Aurora, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information officer.

That's a side street off Millstone Drive off Dutch Hollow Road. That's roughly east of the Aurora Fire Department firehouse off U.S. 50.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene to lead the investigation. Evidence at the scene indicated that both individuals were victims of homicides.

Autopsies on the victims is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Hamilton County, Ohio., said Wheeles The names of the victims will be released after their identities can be confirmed and their families have been notified.

The investigation by Indiana State Police and Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department Detectives is ongoing at this time. No more information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post at 812-689-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.