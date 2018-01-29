Victim's son, girlfriend, charged with murder





Murder and additional charges were filed Monday, Jan. 29, against Cody W. Booth, 28, son and grandson respectively of homicide victims Faith Craig and Walter Bryant, Jr., and Booth's girlfriend Margie L. Thompson, 47, both of Aurora, said Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

In addition to two counts of murder, the couple face two counts each in Dearborn Circuit Court of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

When Dearborn County Sheriff's deputies responded to a welfare check request at 5033 Douglas Drive, Aurora, they Friday, Jan. 19, found Bryant, 78, lying at the bottom of the home's basement stairs, said Deddens. Autopsy results show he sustained blunt force trauma to his head in addition to stab wounds, said Deddens.

Craig, 58, was found in the basement of the residence, dead from multiple stab wounds, said Deddens. The investigation by Indiana State Police determined that Booth and Thompson killed Bryant and Craig sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 17, said ISP. They then stole Bryant’s car and other items from the residence before traveling to Kentucky.

The couple, with Booth driving Bryant's vehicle, were stopped by law enforcement officers on Ky. 80 in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, said Deddens.

Booth was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a Kentucky parole violation, she said. Initially questioned and released, Thompson was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 26, said Deddens.

Booth remains in custody in Kentucky on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Indiana. Thompson will receive her initial hearing at 1:30 p.m. today, Monday, Jan. 29, before Dearborn Circuit Court Judge James D. Humphrey.

The investigation is ongoing. The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, Dearborn County Coroner’s Office, and the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office.

Booth was convicted of a Class D Felony, Complicity Possession Controlled Substance Heroin, in April 2015 in Kentucky, and was sentenced to three years, but absconded according to Kentucky records.

He also was sentenced in Indiana, once in December 2011 for Conspiracy/Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, a D Felonhy; and again in October 2013, same charge, according to Indiana records.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.



