Want to pull a fire truck?

Do you and a team of your closest friends and/or co-workers have what it takes to pull Lawrenceburg Fire Department’s largest ladder truck? Find out at the sixth annual Fire Truck Pull on August 19th, where teams will show off their strength as they play the ultimate game of tug-of-war with a fire truck to benefit local Special Olympics Indiana – Ripley-Ohio-Dearborn Counties athletes.

The Fire Truck Pull is an event for teams of 15 or less to see who can pull a 74,000-pound fire truck fifty feet in the least amount of time and raise money to support Special Olympics athletes. This full-day festival of competition, antique fire trucks, cars, food and music will happen in downtown Lawrenceburg on the corner of East High and Short Streets from noon to 8 p.m.

“We’re very excited to again be partnered with Special Olympics for the sixth year to host the Fire Truck Pull,” said Rob Schuette, Deputy Fire Chief of the Lawrenceburg Fire Department. “We’re very proud and honored to be able to support the [Special Olympics] athletes in our community.”

Teams who wish to participate in the pull raise at least $500 through hosting fundraisers, individual pledges, and/or sponsorships. Special Olympics uses these funds to provide year-

round sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities in our community.

New to the event is the Haag Ford “Cruisin’ for Acceptance” car show, which will be held on East High Street from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Jack Wagon Band will perform after the Pull from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fire Truck Pull is free to attend. For more information or to register your team visit www.soindiana-rod.org/ftp.

THE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Noon to 1:15 p.m.: Fire Truck Team and Kiddie Pull Registration

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Car Show Registration

Noon to 4 p.m.: Safety Town

Noon to 8 p.m.: The Firehouse Kitchen

Noon to 6 p.m.: Happy Hooves Petting Zoo & Pony Rides

1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Cruisin’ for Acceptance Car Show presented by Haag Ford

1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. : Opening Ceremonies with the 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums

2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Kiddie Pull

2:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.: The Pull w/ Awards Immediately Following

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Car Show Awards

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The Jack Wagon Band