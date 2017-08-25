Weekend full with Swiss Wine Fest

Kicking off , Thursday, Aug. 24, the Swiss Wine Festival in nearby Vevay caters to all ages and interests through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Arousing polka music to toe-tapping country tunes will emanate from the three entertainment stages. The Little Swiss Polka Dancers, children in colorful Swiss costumes, will delight and entertain.

Riverboat cruises on the scenic Ohio River will allow passengers to enjoy the magnificent countryside nestled amid the towering Indiana and Kentucky hillsides. The Wine Pavilion and Beer Garden afford spots of tranquility where visitors can converse with old acquaintances and newly met travelers.

Hefty stone tosses and splashing grape stomps beckon those who favor adventure. Enjoy the Grand Festival Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and plan to stay for the fireworks extravaganza at 10:30 p.m., with loads of activities in between. Antiques, arts and crafts, and Amish goods will be available.

This is the festival’s 46th year, with activities set in the Paul Ogle Riverfront Park, two blocks south of the junction of Indiana highways 56 and 156 in Vevay.

With festival admission, entertainment includes a free concert at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and another at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The Charlie Daniels Band will perform Friday and Sounds of Summer, a Beach Boys tribute, will perform Saturday.

Elimination rounds in the championship grape stomp will be offered Friday through Sunday afternoon, with a non-competitive open stomp for all ages following each championship round Meanwhile, the Little Swiss Polka Dancers will perform at various times throughout the weekend, singing and dancing at the main stage.

For folks who want to get more involved, a 5K run will start at 8 a.m. at the Old Ferry Landing on the south end of Ferry Street in the Paul W. Ogle Riverfront Park. The 5K will begin at the edge of the Ohio River and progress down scenic Market Street. The course will circle the town of Vevay and finish back at the Ogle Riverfront Park. The course will be run on hard surface (flat and fast).

Awards will be given to the top two finishers in seven age categories in both male and female divisions along with an overall winner in each division.

Or, for those less competitive, a 5K walk will offer awards to only the top four females and top four males, with no age categories.

For more information on the Swiss Wine Festival, go to www.swisswinefestival.org.