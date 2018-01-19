Alleged house hitter charged

The driver of a vehicle that collided with a residence Wednesday, Jan. 17, has been charged with three misdemeanors, according to investigating officer Ohio County Sheriff's Deputy Colin English.

The sheriff's department was dispatched at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 17 to 9490 Ind. 56 North in Ohio County. The caller said a vehicle had collided with her residence, said English.

Upon arriving, the deputy saw a silver Pontiac Grand Am had collided with the side of the house, said English. He spoke with the driver, Joshua Michael Moore, who said while traveling north on the highway his car ran off the road after running over a patch of black ice.

English investigated but observed no black ice on the road, he said. Tire marks indicated Moore went left of center, overcorrected, ran off the road, and collided with the residence.

Neither Moore nor the house's residents were injured, but the house received minor damage, reported Englsih.

Moore, 22, of 209 Elm St., Lawrenceburg, was charged with Intoxicated Endangering, and Operating While Intoxicated With a BAC .15 or Above, both Class A misdeanors; and Operating While Intoxicated, a Class C Misdemeanor, said English. Moore also was cited for left of center.

Moore's blood alcohol level was found to be .190, said English.