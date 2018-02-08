Welcome back, RSHS students!

Dear Families of RSHS,

It is with great pleasure and excitement that I welcome you to Rising Sun High School, the Home of the Shiners! Our staff has been busy preparing for the opening of school, and we anxiously await your arrival. I am truly excited to be in my sixth year as principal at Rising Sun High School. The faculty and staff at RSHS are enthusiastic and anxious about what this 2018-19 school year will bring.

The first day of school is Friday, Aug. 3. The school opens at 7:30 a.m. and first period begins at 8 a.m. School day ends at 3 p.m. Vocational students’ first day at SCC will be Monday, Aug 6.

Bus drop off and pick up is still at the back of the building on Downey Street. Walkers and car riders should use the front of the building. There is excess parking in the back parking lot. Reminder to students driving to school: get your parking pass in the office. Students should be dropped off in the front of the high school. Please do not drop off students at the back of the building.

There have been a few staff changes this summer. Abby Friend is the new high school assistant principal/athletic director and Caitlin Sauerhage is our new high school guidance counselor. We have hired Rick Scholl to be a high school special education teacher and the new head boys basketball coach. Also, Ashley Bowling is our new high school social studies teacher, plus Elizabeth Smith was hired as a new instructional aide.

New & Exciting at RSHS

Rising Sun will have two foreign exchange students this year: Cristina Diez Buisan from Spain and Anne Sofie Ostraat from Norway.

Rising Sun High School students will once again be using 1:1 devices. Students will have full access to the Microsoft Office 365 Educational Suite and continue to learn more about the technological opportunities it will bring. Parents, please don’t forget to purchase your insurance for damage to devices during bookstore hours.

This year we have added another dual credit course (Biology II) to our award-winning dual credit curriculum.

RSHS has again partnered with Ivy Tech to improve our dual credit offerings. Also, we will once again have 22 students in dual enrollment classes second semester where they will travel to Ivy Tech to take college/ high school credit classes and get the feel of being on a college campus.

Daily Schedule:

RSHS will again have an eight-period day this year with the seventh period of the day being a 35-minute Plus Period to help with ISTEP test-taking skills as well as upperclassmen taking ACT/ SAT Prep or a college and career readiness course.

Breakfast and Lunch Prices

Breakfast begins at 7:40 a.m. and cost is $1.25. Lunch price is $2.75. A computerized meal accounting system is still used. No money will be accepted in the cafeteria. At the RSHS cafeteria, we have a health snack vending machine plus microwaves to help warm meals for students bringing their own lunch.

Open House

Mark your calendars! Back to school Open House will be this Thursday, August 2nd from 6-8pm. High School students can pay for books, Device, receive textbooks, be assigned their locker, get class schedule, purchase parking pass and meet their teachers. RSHS Athletic Fans can also purchase All-Sports Passes.

School Picture Day

Bring your smiles! School picture day will be Wednesday, Aug. 25. Students will bring home picture information the first week of school.

Attendance/ Absences Policy

RSOCS School Board policy has not changed. RSHS students are allowed to miss up to six days in a semester; more than six absences in a semester will be assigned Friday School Make-Up Sessions to supplement time missed. The full student handbook as well as new policies can be found at: http://risingsunschools.com/

Parents are still asked to report absences to the school’s main office at 812-438-2652 prior to 9 a.m. If a call is not received, parents will receive an Alert-Now message indicating that their child in not in attendance. Parents may call during non-school hours and leave a message on the school’s answering system. If parents are unable to call and report an absence, we ask that you please send a note with your child when they return to school. Parent’s please make sure we have your up-to-date phone information!

Fall RSHS Athletics

The first day of fall practices for boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, boys’ cross country, girls’ cross country and volleyball started Monday, July 30. Please communicate with each respective head coach to find out practice times. Student-athletes can only participate if they have a physical on file as well as all appropriate documentation signed by a parent.

Closed Campus

Due to increase safety and security concerns, both the OCEMS and RSHS buildings are closed campuses during lunch. This means that no outside visitors or guests are allowed to eat lunch with the students. Parents/guardians wanting to deliver lunch to their children must leave the items in the office and the items will be delivered to the student or held for them to be picked up in the office.

Sincerely,

Noel Bostic

Principal- Rising Sun High School