2017 fireworks was a blast!

Editor:

As the Rising Sun Fireworks Event coordinator, I would like to extend my sincerest thanks and appreciation to everyone who made our 2017 fireworks show a very enjoyable, entertaining, spectacular and safe night:

The Rising Sun Mayor and Mayor’s Assistant, City Council and Clerk

Treasurer’s Office (financial backing, payment coordination and

port-a-pots); RS Street Department and Project Manager (plywood sheeting, barricades, trash and cleanup); RS Project Manager and City Utilities (electric and water service); RS Police and Fire Departments, Ohio County Sheriff and EMS and Dearborn County Water Rescue (event safety); RS Police and Board of Works (traffic coordination); US Coast Guard, Indiana State Fire Marshall, RS Fire Department and Skyfire Group (permits); OC Port Authority (dock usage/restriction coordination); Dock Leasers, Front Street Residents and Businesses (street, ramp and dock closings); RS Main Street (entertainment booking and publicity); RSOC Tourism and Local/Regional Media

(publicity); RSOC Park Board and RSOC School Corporation (backup location); Mike Davis and Crew (live music), RS Lions Club (food and cold drinks); and the Skyfire Group (fireworks production).

My apologies to anyone I may have inadvertently left out. While we keep the event, by design, limited to fireworks, music and food, it is a major undertaking by so many people to make it all work. Again, my thanks goes out to everyone involved!

Finally, thanks to everyone who came down. What a huge and enthusiastic crowd! Thank you for the great comments, pictures and videos you’ve shared on social media. Also thanks to all of you who helped keep our beautiful riverfront beautiful by depositing your trash in the various containers set out for the event. Much appreciated!

We are looking forward to Tuesday, July 3, 2018. In the meantime, enjoy the many other wonderful events we have on our riverfront and Main Street the rest of this year and be safe!



Bryce Kendrick

City of Rising Sun