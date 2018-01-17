Another Santa

To the Editor,

Greetings ... I recently visited Rising Sun over the holidays and spent some time in the local library.

After a chat with the librarian about multiple topics, she informed me about the articles in the Rising Sun Recorder, reviewing those portraying Santa in the town. My grandfather, Walter Skidmore, was Santa in the 1960’s ... he and my grandmother, Esta, lived on Fifth Street.

My mother, Virginia, grew up in Rising Sun, met my father there, and we spent many weekends visiting my grandparents and family there. I have such good memories of your pleasant town!

If you ever have a need for a “walk down memory lane” story sometime, just let me know! Just wanted to relay this note to you!

Best regards,

Thomas S. Heady, Arlington, Ind.