Sidecar folks came from all over

To the Editor;

The 40th Annual National Sidecar Rally was a huge success. We had 185 registered sidecarists attend with over 116 sidecars, representing 25 states and three nations.

The states that were represented were: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The countries were USA, Canada and Japan. We had a couple from Japan who found out about us on the Internet and flew from Japan to Los Angelos, had their bike and sidecar shipped to LA, picked the bike and sidecar up, and started across country.

They made it as far as Little Rock, Ark., and had bike trouble, rented a car, and drove on in to make it to the rally on Saturday! What an honor to have them come to Rising Sun for the rally.

Everyone attending said what a wonderful time they had here at the rally. They were especially impressed on how well the people of Rising Sun welcomed everyone.

We would like to give special thanks to our sponsors for helping us put on such a nice rally for the Sidecar Association. Special thanks to Ohio County Community Foundation and City of Rising Sun for grants, OMEGA Processing Solutions, Rising Star Casino, Little Farm on The River, Rising Sun Tourism, Honda of Fairfield, Kroger of Lawrenceburg, Wal-Mart of Aurora, Friendship State Bank, Cliff Thies with Ohio County Historical Society and Museum, Red Wolf Sanctuary, Rising Sun Methodist Church, Children’s Corner Preschool, and Rolling Pin Catering, all of whom helped to make this one special rally to be remembered.

Also thanks to the editor and the newspaper for all of your support and articles that made the information available to the public.

Belinda Schraeder and Mikel Murray, Rally organizers and hosts.