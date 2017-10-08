2nd annual Alumni Game tipoff 4 p.m.

Come out and watch your favorite former Shiners play.

Last year’s inaugural Rising Sun Alumni Basketball Game was such a success that a second Alumni game has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12.

This year’s event will include a Lady Shiners alumni game for the first time.

Doors open at 3:15 p.m. at the RSHS Gym.

Shiner Girls Alumni game will be at 4 p.m., followed by the boys game at 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 for players and spectators. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Basketball Programs.