Boys basketball AP media Class A, 2A polls

By Associated Press

(Through November 28)

Current records, rating points & 1st-place votes in parentheses

CLASS 2A

1. Oak Hill (3-0)

2. Frankton (4-0)

3. Providence (0-1)

4. Linton-Stockton (4-0)

5. Indianapolis Howe (1-1)

6. Shenandoah (3-1)

7. Andrean (3-0)

8. Westview (3-0)

9. Tipton (2-1)

10. Heritage Christian (3-1)

11. Marquette Catholic (0-2)

12. Northeastern (2-1)

13. Indianapolis Scecina (0-0)

14. Forest Park (2-0)

15. Covington (4-0)

16. Henryville (0-3)

17. Monroe Central (1-0)

18. Paoli (2-0)

19. Clarksville (2-2)

20. LaVille (3-0)

20. Winamac (2-0)

22. Wapahani (3-0)

22. Milan (3-0)

22. Lewis Cass (1-1)

25. Central Noble (1-1)

24. Cloverdale (1-2)

24. Park Tudor (0-2)

24. South Knox (1-1)

29. Eastern Hancock (3-0)

29. Evansville Mater Dei (2-1)

29. Gary Roosevelt (1-2)

CLASS A

1. Indianapolis Tindley (2-1)

2. Barr-Reeve (3-0)

3. Tri-County (3-0)

4. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (2-1)

5. Lafayette Cent.Catholic (1-2)

6. Gary 21st Century (2-2)

7. Oldenburg Academy (1-2)

8. Wood Memorial (2-1)

9. Oregon-Davis (2-1)

10. Indpls. University (4-0)

11. South Newton (3-0)

12. Southwood (0-2)

13. Hauser (3-1)

14. Indpls. Metropolitan (0-2)

15. Indianapolis Lutheran (0-1)

15. Christian Academy (1-1)

17. Bethany Christian (1-3)

17. Morristown (3-1)

19. Borden (2-2)

19. Elkhart Christian (2-1)

19. West Washington (2-1)

22. Shakamak (0-3)

22. Lanesville (3-1)

22. Loogootee (1-2)