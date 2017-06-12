Home

Boys basketball AP media Class A, 2A polls

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 15:49 Ohiocounty1
Share page with AddThis

By Associated Press
(Through November 28)

Current records, rating points & 1st-place votes in parentheses

CLASS 2A    
1. Oak Hill           (3-0)
2. Frankton         (4-0)
3. Providence         (0-1)
4. Linton-Stockton     (4-0)
5. Indianapolis Howe   (1-1)
6. Shenandoah      (3-1)
7. Andrean        (3-0)
8. Westview      (3-0)
9. Tipton        (2-1)
10. Heritage Christian    (3-1)
11. Marquette Catholic    (0-2)
12. Northeastern        (2-1)
13. Indianapolis Scecina  (0-0)
14. Forest Park         (2-0)
15. Covington         (4-0)
16. Henryville        (0-3)
17. Monroe Central     (1-0)
18. Paoli           (2-0)
19. Clarksville       (2-2)
20. LaVille         (3-0)
20. Winamac        (2-0)
22. Wapahani        (3-0)
22. Milan          (3-0)
22. Lewis Cass           (1-1)
25. Central Noble        (1-1)
24. Cloverdale          (1-2)
24. Park Tudor        (0-2)
24. South Knox          (1-1)
29. Eastern Hancock      (3-0)
29. Evansville Mater Dei  (2-1)
29. Gary Roosevelt      (1-2)

CLASS A    
1. Indianapolis Tindley       (2-1)
2. Barr-Reeve            (3-0)
3. Tri-County              (3-0)
4. Fort Wayne Blackhawk  (2-1)
5. Lafayette Cent.Catholic (1-2)
6. Gary 21st Century       (2-2)
7. Oldenburg Academy    (1-2)
8. Wood Memorial      (2-1)
9. Oregon-Davis        (2-1)
10. Indpls. University            (4-0)
11. South Newton            (3-0)
12. Southwood           (0-2)
13. Hauser                 (3-1)
14. Indpls. Metropolitan    (0-2)
15. Indianapolis Lutheran (0-1)
15. Christian Academy     (1-1)
17. Bethany Christian      (1-3)
17. Morristown          (3-1)
19. Borden              (2-2)
19. Elkhart Christian       (2-1)
19. West Washington     (2-1)
22. Shakamak           (0-3)
22. Lanesville         (3-1)
22. Loogootee       (1-2)

 