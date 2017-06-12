Boys basketball AP media Class A, 2A polls
By Associated Press
(Through November 28)
Current records, rating points & 1st-place votes in parentheses
CLASS 2A
1. Oak Hill (3-0)
2. Frankton (4-0)
3. Providence (0-1)
4. Linton-Stockton (4-0)
5. Indianapolis Howe (1-1)
6. Shenandoah (3-1)
7. Andrean (3-0)
8. Westview (3-0)
9. Tipton (2-1)
10. Heritage Christian (3-1)
11. Marquette Catholic (0-2)
12. Northeastern (2-1)
13. Indianapolis Scecina (0-0)
14. Forest Park (2-0)
15. Covington (4-0)
16. Henryville (0-3)
17. Monroe Central (1-0)
18. Paoli (2-0)
19. Clarksville (2-2)
20. LaVille (3-0)
20. Winamac (2-0)
22. Wapahani (3-0)
22. Milan (3-0)
22. Lewis Cass (1-1)
25. Central Noble (1-1)
24. Cloverdale (1-2)
24. Park Tudor (0-2)
24. South Knox (1-1)
29. Eastern Hancock (3-0)
29. Evansville Mater Dei (2-1)
29. Gary Roosevelt (1-2)
CLASS A
1. Indianapolis Tindley (2-1)
2. Barr-Reeve (3-0)
3. Tri-County (3-0)
4. Fort Wayne Blackhawk (2-1)
5. Lafayette Cent.Catholic (1-2)
6. Gary 21st Century (2-2)
7. Oldenburg Academy (1-2)
8. Wood Memorial (2-1)
9. Oregon-Davis (2-1)
10. Indpls. University (4-0)
11. South Newton (3-0)
12. Southwood (0-2)
13. Hauser (3-1)
14. Indpls. Metropolitan (0-2)
15. Indianapolis Lutheran (0-1)
15. Christian Academy (1-1)
17. Bethany Christian (1-3)
17. Morristown (3-1)
19. Borden (2-2)
19. Elkhart Christian (2-1)
19. West Washington (2-1)
22. Shakamak (0-3)
22. Lanesville (3-1)
22. Loogootee (1-2)