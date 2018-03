Boys basketball IHSAA regional results, semistates

IHSAA REGIONALS

Saturday, March 10

Class A at Martinsville

Indianapolis Tindley 59, Bloomfield 49

Morristown 55, University 53

Morristown 82, Indpls. Tindley 64, Championship

Class 2A at Paoli

Austin 51, Southwestern (Hanover) 49

Forest Park 55, South Knox 41

Forest Park 70, Austin 49, Championship

Class 3A at Southridge

Evansville Bosse 75, Greensburg 58

Silver Creek 55, Southridge 40

Evansville Bosse 81, Silver Creek 55, Championship

Class 4A at Seymour

Center Grove 69, Evansville North 44

New Albany 65, Bloomington South 45

New Albany 69, Center Grove 56, Championship

IHSAA SOUTH SEMISTATES

Saturday, March 17

CLASS A at Seymour

Morristown (26-2) vs. Barr-Reeve (24-4), 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A at Washington

Indpls. Scecina (18-10) vs. Forest Park (24-4), 4 p.m.

CLASS 3A at Washington

Danville (22-4) vs. Evansville Bosse (24-4), 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A at Seymour

Warren Central (30-0) vs. New Albany (25-1), 3 p.m.

IHSAA NORTH SEMISTATES

Saturday, March 17

CLASS A at Huntington North

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian (26-2) vs. Southwood (24-3)

CLASS 2A at Huntington North

Westview (28-1) vs. Oak Hill (24-5)

CLASS 3A at Lafayette Jefferson

Culver Academies (21-6) vs. New Castle (27-2)

CLASS 4A at Lafayette Jefferson

South Bend Riley (26-0) vs. Carmel (20-7)