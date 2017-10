Boys, girls Class A soccer sectional draw

IHSAA BOYS SECTIONAL

October 2-7

CLASS A Sectional 46

At Jac-Cen-Del

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Southwestern (Hanover) 5, South Ripley 3

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Switzerland County vs. Milan, late

RISING SUN vs. Madison Shawe, late

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Jac-Cen-Del vs. Southwestern (Hanover), 5 p.m.

Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Championship, 2 p.m.

IHSAA GIRLS SECTIONAL

October 2-7

CLASS A Sectional 46

At Rising Sun

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Oldenburg Academy vs. Milan, late

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

South Ripley vs. RISING SUN, 5:30 p.m.

Switzerland County vs. Winner Match 1, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Championship, 7 p.m.