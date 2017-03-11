Class A girls soccer sectional all-tournament
Rising Sun High School’s official Class A Sectional 46 All-Tournament Team, announced after the conclusion of the event Saturday, Oct. 7:
Class A Sectional 46
All-Tournament Team
Alexis Brown -
Oldenburg Academy
Riley Chipman -
Rising Sun
Jillian Eckstein -
Oldenburg Academy
Ava Geers -
Oldenburg Academy
Stella Hillenbrand -
Oldenburg Academy
Jayden McAlister -
Rising Sun
Sydney Pitts -
Rising Sun
Kinsey Price -
Rising Sun
Erica Schraeder -
Rising Sun
Faith Sullivan -
Oldenburg Academy
Kathryn Wilder -
Oldenburg Academy