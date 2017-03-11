Class A girls soccer sectional all-tournament

Rising Sun High School’s official Class A Sectional 46 All-Tournament Team, announced after the conclusion of the event Saturday, Oct. 7:

Class A Sectional 46

All-Tournament Team

Alexis Brown -

Oldenburg Academy

Riley Chipman -

Rising Sun

Jillian Eckstein -

Oldenburg Academy

Ava Geers -

Oldenburg Academy

Stella Hillenbrand -

Oldenburg Academy

Jayden McAlister -

Rising Sun

Sydney Pitts -

Rising Sun

Kinsey Price -

Rising Sun

Erica Schraeder -

Rising Sun

Faith Sullivan -

Oldenburg Academy

Kathryn Wilder -

Oldenburg Academy