Donald Bowman Night 5K Run set for Aug. 12

QUERCUS GROVE - The fifth annual Donald Bowman Scholarship Night 5K Run/Walk starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Vineyard Golf Course, 16022 Ind. 250.

Longtime educator Donald Bowman passed away from cancer in 2010. The family honors his memory by providing students with educational opportunities.

All proceeds from this 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) race will benefit the Donald Bowman Scholarship Fund. Runner and walkers should bring a flashlight.

Online registration is available at www.stuartroadracing.com.

Race night registration begins at 7:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10 for students and $25 for adults on race night.

Awards will be presented to the overall male and female 5K Run winners and the top two finishers in each age group, male and female.

5K Walk awards go to the top two male and female finishers in each age group.

Age groups include 14 & Under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 & Over.

Team awards will be given to the fastest and largest teams entered.

Please join us following the race for snacks, refreshments, awards and prizes.

For more information contact race director Danika Brindley at (812) 584-8454 or e-mail: dbrindley@student.hondros.edu.