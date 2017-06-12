Home

Girls basketball ICGSA coaches Class A, 2A polls

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 15:48 Ohiocounty1
By Ind. Coaches of
Girls Sports Association
(Through November 13)
Current records, rating points & 1st-place votes in parentheses

CLASS A
1. Mich.City Marquette Catholic
                   6-1 103 (7)
2. Indpls. Tindley   5-1 96 (4)
3. Jac-Cen-Del      7-1 87
4. Vincennes Rivet   6-1 84
5. South Central (Eliz.) 4-2  55
6. Morgan Twp.    6-2 42
7. North White     7-0 40
8. Trinity Lutheran   7-1 39
9. West Washington 7-3 27
10. Northfield      4-3 13

Others receiving votes:
Loogootee, Oregon-Davis, Morristown, Randolph Southern, Indpls. Lutheran, Northeast Dubois

CLASS 2A
1. Oak Hill           8-0 78 (6)
2. Triton Central    9-0 62 (1)
3. Monroe Central  5-0 61 (1)
4. South Ripley      6-1   57
5.  Eastern (Pekin)    6-2    44
6. North Judson     7-0   37
7. Winchester     8-1  32
8. Central Noble        6-1    24
9. Covenant Christian 6-1    11
10. Linton-Stockton    7-1       9

Others receiving votes:
Shenandoah, Frankton, Paoli, Tipton, Crawford County, Cloverdale