Girls basketball ICGSA coaches Class A, 2A polls
By Ind. Coaches of
Girls Sports Association
(Through November 13)
Current records, rating points & 1st-place votes in parentheses
CLASS A
1. Mich.City Marquette Catholic
6-1 103 (7)
2. Indpls. Tindley 5-1 96 (4)
3. Jac-Cen-Del 7-1 87
4. Vincennes Rivet 6-1 84
5. South Central (Eliz.) 4-2 55
6. Morgan Twp. 6-2 42
7. North White 7-0 40
8. Trinity Lutheran 7-1 39
9. West Washington 7-3 27
10. Northfield 4-3 13
Others receiving votes:
Loogootee, Oregon-Davis, Morristown, Randolph Southern, Indpls. Lutheran, Northeast Dubois
CLASS 2A
1. Oak Hill 8-0 78 (6)
2. Triton Central 9-0 62 (1)
3. Monroe Central 5-0 61 (1)
4. South Ripley 6-1 57
5. Eastern (Pekin) 6-2 44
6. North Judson 7-0 37
7. Winchester 8-1 32
8. Central Noble 6-1 24
9. Covenant Christian 6-1 11
10. Linton-Stockton 7-1 9
Others receiving votes:
Shenandoah, Frankton, Paoli, Tipton, Crawford County, Cloverdale