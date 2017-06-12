Girls basketball ICGSA coaches Class A, 2A polls

By Ind. Coaches of

Girls Sports Association

(Through November 13)

Current records, rating points & 1st-place votes in parentheses

CLASS A

1. Mich.City Marquette Catholic

6-1 103 (7)

2. Indpls. Tindley 5-1 96 (4)

3. Jac-Cen-Del 7-1 87

4. Vincennes Rivet 6-1 84

5. South Central (Eliz.) 4-2 55

6. Morgan Twp. 6-2 42

7. North White 7-0 40

8. Trinity Lutheran 7-1 39

9. West Washington 7-3 27

10. Northfield 4-3 13

Others receiving votes:

Loogootee, Oregon-Davis, Morristown, Randolph Southern, Indpls. Lutheran, Northeast Dubois

CLASS 2A

1. Oak Hill 8-0 78 (6)

2. Triton Central 9-0 62 (1)

3. Monroe Central 5-0 61 (1)

4. South Ripley 6-1 57

5. Eastern (Pekin) 6-2 44

6. North Judson 7-0 37

7. Winchester 8-1 32

8. Central Noble 6-1 24

9. Covenant Christian 6-1 11

10. Linton-Stockton 7-1 9

Others receiving votes:

Shenandoah, Frankton, Paoli, Tipton, Crawford County, Cloverdale