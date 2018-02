Girls basketball regional results, semistate lineup

IHSAA REGIONALS

Saturday, February 10

CLASS A

At Southwestern (Shelby)

Indianapolis Tindley 60, Bloomfield 36

Jac-Cen-Del 66, Indpls. University 57

Indpls. Tindley 74, Jac-Cen-Del 59, championship

CLASS 2A

At Paoli

South Ripley 65, North Knox 40

Paoli 39, Evansville Mater Dei 32

Paoli 55, South Ripley 44, championship

CLASS 3A

At Charlestown

Greensburg 74, Vincennes Lincoln 64

Evansville Memorial 42, Salem 35

Greensburg 50, Evansville Memorial 46, championship

CLASS 4A

At Columbus North

Bedford-N.Lawrence 57, Columbus East 36

Center Grove 52, Castle 44

Bedford-N.Lawrence 46, Center Grove 44, championship

IHSAA SOUTH SEMISTATES

Saturday, February 17

CLASS A at Jasper

Ind. Tindley (25-3) vs. Vincennes Rivet (25-2), 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A at Jeffersonville

Winchester (25-2) vs. Paoli (23-5), 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A at Jeffersonville

Danville (25-4) vs. Greensburg (22-3), 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A at Jasper

Warren Central (18-7) vs. Bedford-N.Lawrence (23-4), 6 p.m.

IHSAA NORTH SEMISTATES

Saturday, February 17

CLASS 4A at Valparaiso

Penn (26-1) vs. Zionsville (21-5)

CLASS 3A at Logansport

Northwestern (Kokomo) (27-1) vs. Fairfield (24-2)

CLASS 3A at Logansport

Central Noble (21-5) vs. Frankton (24-5)

CLASS A at Valparaiso

Mich.City Marquette Catholic (25-2) vs. Tri-Central (16-10)