King named to coach Shawe girls basketball

MADISON - Former Southwestern (Hanover), Madison High School and Hanover College coach Terry King was named the new girls basketball head coach at Madison Shawe Memorial Wednesday, July 25.

King’s hire ended a brief coaching search at Shawe, where Zack Goodwin resigned just the week before . It also marked the Hilltoppers second new basketball coaching hire in three weeks, following that of Sherron Wilkerson to replace Mike Brown as boys head coach.

King served as head girls basketball coach at Southwestern from 1981-87 where his teams posted a 63-51 record. He led the Hanover College women’s program from 1990-92, going 9-31.

After a few years away from coaching , King returned to the bench in 2009 when he served as an assistant coach to Tony Harl at Madison before moving to head junior high girls coach at Madison from 2012-14.

Goodwin went 7-18 in his lone season as the Hilltoppers’ girls varsity coach, including a postseason win.

Shawe’s girls marked their first winning season since 1994 just the year before, in 2016-17, going 14-12 under Camille Deuser.