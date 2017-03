Lawrenceburg Speedway 2017 racing schedule

MARCH 25 - Open Practice, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

APRIL 1 - USAC Sprint Cars/Opening Night

8 - Youth Sports Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

15 - Scout Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

22 - Service Men & Women Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

29 - King of the Midwest Sprints/Healthcare Services Workers Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

MAY 6 - College Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

13 - Family Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

20 - BOSS Sprints/Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Car Series

29 - World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Memorial Day Spectacular presented by KOI Auto Parts

JUNE 10 - USAC Indiana Midget Week

17 - Racing in All Classes

30 (Friday) - Merrill Downey Memorial Day 1

JULY 1 - Merrill Downey Memorial Day 2

9 (Sunday) - USAC Indiana Sprint Week

15 - Night of Destruction

22 - CDL Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

29 - BOSS Sprint Cars/Jason Soudrette Memorial - Racing in All Classes

AUGUST 5 - Family Night @ the Races - Racing in All Classes

19 - Dick Gaines Memorial - Racing in All Classes/

26 - Lucas Oil Late Model Series

SEPTEMBER 2 - Racing in All Classes

9 - Rodeo/IPRA

16 - Night of Champions

30 - USAC Sprint Cars Fall Nationals

Dates subject to change

Gates open 5 p.m.

Hot Laps 6 p.m.

Heat races 7 p.m.

Web site: www,lawrenceburgspeedway.com.