Monday first IHSAA fall practice date

Monday, July 31, is the first official day of practice for fall sports at Rising Sun High School.

All athletes must have a physical on file in the athletic office before they will be allowed to practice.

Practice and game schedules will be handed out at the first practice.

Athletes, parents and fans can go to www.shinerathletics.com and locate the RSHS athletics plus team schedules.

For more information call the athletic office at 438-2652.

Below are times and places for the first week of practice for each RS fall sport:

BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

7:30-9 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3:15-4:30 p.m. Friday. No practice Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at track field.

BOYS SOCCER

3:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at the high school soccer field.

VOLLEYBALL

4-6 p.m. Monday–Friday at RSHS Gym, 9-11 a.m. Saturday.