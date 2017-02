ORVC basketball scores, schedule

H.S. boys basketball

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

RISING SUN 64, Jac-Cen-Del 39 *

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

South Ripley 64, RISING SUN 39 *

Rock Creek Academy 52, Madison Shawe 33

Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Milan 41 *

Switzerland Co. 44, Jac-Cen-Del 24 *

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Greensburg 54, South Ripley 42

Madison 65, Madison Shawe 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 70, Scottsburg 60

Switzerland County 74, South Dearborn 60

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Eastern (Pekin) at Southwestern (Hanover)

Milan at Madison Shawe *

South Ripley at Waldron

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Switzerland Co. at Madison

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

RISING SUN at Trinity Lutheran (Seymour) (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m.

South Ripley at Jac-Cen-Del *

Southwestern (Hanover) at South Dearborn

Union County at Milan



* - Ohio River Valley Conf. games